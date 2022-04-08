Watch
US ends probe of Fiat Chrysler minivans, won't seek recall

Fiat Chrysler-Minivan Investigation
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows the Chrysler logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. The U.S. government is ending an investigation, Friday, April 8, 2022, into complaints of USB charging port fires in some Fiat Chrysler minivans without seeking a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began the probe of about 170,000 minivans in August of 2020 after getting reports of three fires and one minor injury. The probe covered Chrysler Town and Country and Dodge Caravan minivans from 2013 to 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 10:55:44-04

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is ending an investigation into complaints of USB charging port fires in some Fiat Chrysler minivans without seeking a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began the probe of about 170,000 minivans in August of 2020 after getting reports of three fires and one minor injury.

The probe covered Chrysler Town and Country and Dodge Caravan minivans from 2013 to 2020. T

he agency says its investigators couldn’t determine what caused the fires, nor could Fiat Chrysler, now called Stellantis.

The probe focused on a charge port on the driver’s side between the second and third row seats.

The agency says Friday it's closing the probe due to the low rate of fires, no reports of serious injuries, and the lack of a common cause.

