USPS hosting 2 drive-thru job fairs in metro Detroit this week

Posted at 8:54 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 08:54:12-04

(WXYZ) — The U.S. Postal Service is holding two drive-thru job fairs in metro Detroit this week.

The first is happening at its College Park Station in Detroit on Tuesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at 20501 Livernois.

The second is happening at the Southfield Post Office on Thursday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That's located at 22200 W. 11 Mile Rd.

USPS has immediate openings for city carrier assistants with pay starting at $18.01 per hour.

You must qualify on the assessment test, performance test and have a current driver's license with a minimum of two years good driving record.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Must be 18 years of age or High School graduate.
  • Must be US Citizen or have permanent resident alien status.
  • Must pass a background check, drug test and pre-employment medical assessment.
  • Must reside within daily commuting distance of the position.
