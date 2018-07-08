Vacant buildings by Little Caesars Arena to be ticketed Tuesday if not properly boarded up by Ilitch

DETROIT (WXYZ) - It's a huge part of Detroit's comeback, but some say the new "District Detroit" hasn't lived up to all of it's promised plans.

Time is running out for the owners of LCA arena to board up nearby vacant buildings. The city says they'll be ticketed on Tuesday if work hasn't begun.

With help from taxpayers, Little Caesars Arena had a price tag of $862.9 million and futuristic renderings came with it. Four historic buildings were to be renovated, including the Eddystone and former hotel Fort Wayne right near the new arena, along with two brand new mixed-use buildings with affordable housing.

“They’re going to be the best place to be in the country because of all the excitement around this neighborhood. Cafes. Restaurants,” said Chris Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Holdings.

“Buildings that have been part of our landscape for a century," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "Instead of knocking them down and building new, they are renovating them and moving people in.”

More than a week ago, we highlighted a lack of progress, and today there are no visible signs of improvement.

Ed Saenz, spokesman for Ilitch Holdings responded in a statement on Sunday saying:

“We work closely with representatives from the city on a wide range of topics and are responding as required to a notification made for the first time just a few weeks ago.”

Saenz also confirmed that vacant properties will be boarded up starting Monday, July 9 at 8 a.m.