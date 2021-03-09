VIDEO: Lathrup Village police officer helps save deer trapped under vehicle

(WXYZ) — One local deer just may be a big ‘fawn’ of the Lathrup Village Police Department after one of their officers came to its rescue after it became trapped under a vehicle following an accident Tuesday morning.

Officer Charles Becker said he was called out to 11 Mile and Lathrup Blvd. in Southfield after a driver hit two deer that darted out in front of traffic around 8:30 a.m.

“One of them came up over the hood and smashed out her windshield, one of them got trapped under the car right behind the front wheels,” said Officer Becker.

He helped the driver who sustained minor injuries to her hands and then noticed the deer underneath the car was still moving.

“It was still trying to crawl out of there,” he said. “I know it was having a hard time breathing … trapped under the weight of the car.”

Becker called a tow truck, closed down 11 Mile and then worked with the tow truck driver to prop up the car’s front wheels with the flat bed and free the deer.

“The deer crawled out on its own and was kind of spooked a little bit,” said Becker. “This one took off on its own power, so that’s always a good thing.”

