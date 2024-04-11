Watch Now
News

Actions

VIDEO: Watch the final beam lifted into place for Hudson’s site in Detroit

Video from Bedrock shows the final beam at the Hudsons Tower being installed in Downtown Detroit. Video courtesy Bedrock.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 10:50:30-04

(WXYZ) — It’s a new milestone in construction on the Hudson’s site in Detroit at 1200 Woodward Avenue.

Bedrock announced that the final beam has been lifted into place, calling it the tower’s “topping off.” The beam sits at just over 681 feet. 

Once completed, the Hudson’s development will feature more than 1.5 million square feet of retail, office, dining, hospitality, residential and event amenities. 

Bedrock said the construction is continuing on with a phased approach. Crews will now work to install the remaining elements of the glass facade. 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WXYZ named Station of the Year by MAB