7 Morning Digest: Cracking down on retail crime, celebrating graduates & more

Metro Detroit Weather: Heat first, then some storms

Today: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and 87° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Just a few clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds:SSW 5 mph

Wednesday: Highs in the mid 80s with afternoon rain and storms likely. An isolated storm could be severe with damaging wind. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

23 arrested, merchandise worth thousands recovered in Canton retail crime blitz

Nearly two dozen people were arrested in a retail crime blitz last week. The Canton Police Department was the tip of the spear locally.

It’s part of a larger effort involving more than 100 agencies nationwide to crack down on large-scale theft of retail merchandise that’s often resold for profit.

Organized retail crime costs the retail industry about $100 billion a year.

On our ride-along, we saw Canton cops pull the plug on a snatch-and-stuff job outside of a shopping center. They pulled article after article of clothing out of a pregnant woman’s shirt.

The arrest is just one of several from a recent organized retail crime blitz, in which officers from the Canton Police Department, alongside Northville and Plymouth Township Police, targeted thieves who target big box shops.

"These boosters, which is what we call them, shoplifters, people stealing items, a lot of them are drug addicts who are going out there stealing these items. The high-dollar value items to sell to a fence," said Canton Police Lt. Michael Andes.

Lt. Andes says fences can be gas stations, liquor stores, or pawn shops that buy stolen goods for pennies on the dollar.

"Our motto is to disrupt and dismantle. We disrupt by arresting these boosters, and then we dismantle by going after the fence, and that is always the goal to go after the fence, the people who are funding this operation, funding the drug addicts, we target them," he said.

The sting took place at stores across 36 locations in Canton over the course of two days.

Officers worked alongside loss prevention investigators from 16 different retailers.

"These strategies we’ve refined a bit over the years, they keep getting better ... because some of the best work we’ve seen in law enforcement happens to come from our retailers, so you guys are critical," said Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh during a recent meeting.

Football hero graduates: Robby Heil's journey continues 8 years after viral touchdown

Eight years after scoring a memorable touchdown at Novi High School, 25-year-old Robby Heil, who has Down syndrome, graduated from the Novi Adult Transition Center, adding another accomplishment to his inspiring journey.

When a touchdown in a high school football game is still being talked about eight years later, you know it made quite the impact. Now, the player who scored it is showing us his story is far from over.

Under Novi Friday night lights is where Heil has found a home, and it's where his story first entered our homes eight years ago.

"It went viral, it went all over the world, ABC News had a clip on it, so very big deal yes," Chuck Heil, Robby's dad, said.

7 News Detroit was there as Robby Heil, who held the title "hydration manager," suited up for the first time and scored a touchdown in 2016 that was etched in our hearts.

Now, we're back in Novi as Robby Heil's education comes to an end.

"It is my privilege and pleasure to welcome you to Robby Heil's graduation ceremony," the ceremony host announced.

"How much work did you put in? Did you put in a lot of work?" I asked Robby Heil.

"Lots," he responded.

Now 25 years old, Robby Heil is graduating from the Novi Adult Transition Center. An audience full of family and friends came out, but one of his biggest cheerleaders is no longer here.

"Anything associated with the school system, football, that was my wife. So, she's really the reason why we're here today," Chuck Heil said.

Four years ago, Robby Heil's mom Debbie died after a battle with cancer. But her impact on Robby Heil is still being felt even at graduation.

104-year-old Cass Tech alumna inspires class of 2025 at graduation ceremony

A graduation ceremony at Detroit's Cass Technical High School featured a special guest who brought history to life for hundreds of seniors celebrating their achievements.

Julia Esaw, a 104-year-old alumna who graduated from Cass Tech in 1939, took the stage to be honored by the school.

As one of just six African Americans in a class of thousands during her time at Cass Tech, Esaw overcame racial barriers to achieve excellence.

During her high school years, Esaw and other Black students weren't allowed to attend prom or participate in senior skip day because of their race and the community they were held in. Despite these obstacles, she maintained her academic standing.

"Your parents always wanted the best for you, so I was always on honor roll," Esaw said.

Cass Tech Principal Lisa Phillips presented Esaw with the Distinguished Alumni Award during the ceremony.

"We don't push the history enough with our children because if you know where you came from, you know where you're going and to see this beautiful lady, Ms. Esaw on stage at 104, the kids have something to think about, something to achieve and never tell us what you can't do because she did it against all of the odds," said Phillips.

Esaw, who will turn 105 in October, was married to Tuskegee Airman Burkes Esaw and sent all four of her children to Cass Tech, where they also graduated.

"Mother is an excellent role model. She's done a lot for other people, she's a giver," said her daughter Berneta Esaw, who is a retired Detroit Public Schools teacher.