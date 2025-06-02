7 Morning Digest: New hotel at Michigan Central Station, vandalism at U-M garden & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Finally, a summer feel on the way.

Today: Mostly sunny as the warm-up begins. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Maybe just a few clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: WNW 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s and 87° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

NoMad to open up new hotel in Michigan Central Station in 2027

Michigan Central Station is beginning construction on a new hotel that will be housed in the historic train station.

NoMad Detroit at Michigan Central is set to open near the beginning of 2027, and is expected to have 180 guest rooms, a wellness center and luxurious yet attainable dining inside.

It's the latest addition to the flourishing Corktown community, and we got a behind-the-scenes tour as they started construction.

Michigan Central CEO Josh Sirefman invited us to tour the space as construction began, and the entire hotel will be housed inside the train station.

"This floor where we’re standing will be somebody’s guest room," he told us.

On the first floor, he said NoMad Hotels, a luxury lifestyle brand by Hilton, will be reimagining the station's historic carriage house and restaurant.

"They’ve received any major awards, 50 best restaurants, 50 best bars, Michelin, James Beard awards, but it always is accessible and that’s what we were looking for," Sirefman said.

Luxurious yet accessible will be a big theme. On floor three, Sirefman said the hotel's wellness floor, with a gym and potentially a spa, will be housed.

According to Michigan Central, the hotel will include 30 suites and will be used on the upper floors – floors 14-18 – marking the first time that they will be occupied.

U-M police investigating after on-campus peony garden vandalized

The University of Michigan's Division of Public Safety & Security department is investigating after the on-campus peony garden was vandalized over the weekend.

We're told the vandalism was reported to police just after 6 a.m. on Sunday morning. DPSS officers saw about 250 peony plants on the north side of the garden – about a third of the garden's 800 plants – had most of their flowers cut off.

In a photo provided by police, the vandals left a message that reads 'Plant Live Don't Matter, Human Lives Do', with the message saying in part, 'Palestinian lives deserve to be cared for, more than these flowers.'

The director of the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum, Tony Kolenic, posted a video to Facebook on the vandalism. In the video, he said in part, "As someone who has spent my career working in environmental justice, I believe deeply in the healing power of nature and in our responsibility to protect and care for it. What happened here was an act of disregard not just for the garden, but for the community that cherishes it, even for life itself." He also said that "this resilient garden endures," saying that the 'garden will bloom again.'

The University of Michigan has also issued the following statement:

"Make no mistake, the criminal tactics used in the recent act of vandalism at Nichols Arboretum are wholly unacceptable. We unequivocally condemn the destruction of property and any act of vandalism on our campus. Damaging a beloved community space intended to foster reflection and bring hope to the whole community is counter productive. We urge all community members to channel their voices through constructive and meaningful dialogue."

Soul Cafe empowers individuals with special needs through meaningful employment

A Bloomfield Hills cafe is creating opportunities for people with special needs, helping them develop skills and confidence through its innovative vocational training program.

Soul Cafe, operated by the nonprofit Friendship Circle, has employed approximately 25 young adults with special needs across its cafe, catering department, and bakery operations.

Hailey Hunt, 24, who is on the autism spectrum, joined the cafe nine months ago as a busser and host's assistant after completing their vocational training program.

"The people here are very nice and feel like I belong here," Hunt said.

For Hunt's mother Peg, the transformation in her daughter has been remarkable.

"I get choked up, to be honest. I see a young woman whose confidence has soared. Whose independence has soared. And she feels there is a place in this world for her," Peg said.

Bassie Shemtov, director of Friendship Circle, explained that the organization is dedicated to supporting individuals with special needs throughout their lives.

"The coolest thing is that when our young adults come and are part of our training program, and then when they get hired, they are a part of the staff," Shemtov said.