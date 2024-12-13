7 Morning Digest: Whooping cough cases on the rise, the search for missing pets & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Cold despite sun Friday

It's a cold one out there this morning, but the sun will be out Friday.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Winds: SE 5 mph.

Any traffic issues?

A car fire is shutting down the SB lanes of M-39 at Rotunda in Allen Park. The service drive runs parallel. For more on traffic, click here.

The top stories to know about

Ontario premier threatens to ban US-made alcohol if Trump tariffs take effect

It’s a Thursday night out in Windsor and like most bars along the border, shelves at Lefty’s on the O are stocked with both Canadian and American alcohol.

The bar's owner Jim Arbour learned Thursday about a potential ban on the sale of American-made alcohol in Ontario.

“It doesn't really worry me because a lot of our alcohol products are bottled in Canada or Europe, so I can't see it affecting us a ton,” Arbour said. "We're gonna have some American ones like Jim Beam, Jack Daniels. We'll just have to see how it goes when they do that.”

While many American beer brands sold in Canada are also bottled in Canada, bourbon like Woodford Reserve, Jack Daniels and Jim Beam come from the U.S.

The threat from Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford comes in response to President-elect Donald Trump's promise of sweeping tariffs on Canada including a 25% tax on all imports from Canada.

“If he comes out and says he's gonna tariff everything, that's a big problem," Ford said during a press conference. "It's a big problem for Canadians, it's a big problem for Americans as well.”

'This is quite challenging.' Harsens Island residents left without water after underwater main break

A water main break has halted running water going towards Harsens Island, according to officials.

Residents of Clay Township got a push alert Thursday morning from St. Clair County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, saying that the water main break is "causing complete loss of service to Harsens Island."

According to an official with St. Clair County Homeland Security and Emergency, the sole water pipeline that runs under the north channel, that provides the entire water supply for Harsens Island, broke underwater.

They are not able to put a diver into Lake St. Clair to assess the damage and possible repair options, as the conditions in the water are too dangerous. There are three-foot waves on the lake right now due to the winds

Donna Halacoglu, who lives on the north channel, said she noticed overnight that the water wasn't working and she called the non-emergency line and learned others on the island were without water.

"We can stay in our homes, but we can't use the bathroom facilities or shower, so I really don't know," Halacoglu said when asked what their plan is if the water is shut off for longer than a few days.

"This is quite challenging. We have the river in front of us so we can use that for toilets and to flush," Jackie Beyer said. "I can only do this for a few days, but I have animals at home."

Michigan reports 1,500+ whopping cough cases, up from 110 in 2023

Veronica McNally from West Bloomfield has made it her life's work to talk about vaccines and pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

She told 7 News Detroit that she and her husband decided to do so on the car ride to their daughter Francesca Marie's funeral in 2012. Their 3-month-old died battling whooping cough.

"This disease hit Francesca like a Mack truck," McNally said. "There was no medical intervention that was possible. She had the best care available — there was no medical intervention that was possible that was going to save her life."

McNally bares her soul and shares her heartbreak to advocate for vaccines. She did so Thursday as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has seen over 1,500 cases of whooping cough this year. That's more than 13 times what they saw in 2023, when the state saw 110 cases.

"Pertussis cases in general are up across the country," said Ryan Malosh, director of the Division of Immunizations at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Medical leaders across the state are aware of the concerning trend.

Malosh said it comes as whooping cough vaccines are being administered 3% less than in January of 2020, and as two-thirds of whooping cough patients either never had the vaccine or haven't received it in the past five years.

Some victims of Orion Township condo explosion still looking for pets that ran away

Since the explosion on November 19th, Drake Falconer has spent most of his days searching the surrounding area for his cats, still missing, Fergus and Ambrose.

“It’s kind of, I guess, a survival tactic just to keep from sitting here and dreading everything every time we come around," Falconer said. “That’s my wife and I's first pets together. They’re family. They’re not just animals that you toss by the wayside. These are part of our lives, and it’s a big hole in our heart that’s missing when we don’t see them every day.”

Chloe Bennett also lost her home in the explosion, and, like Falconer, she is most focused on finding her black cat, Salem. She says firefighters told her he jumped out of the rubble.

“Something you don’t think about it is, like, it’s even hard to just get dressed in the morning because you don’t know what you have," Bennett said. “I’m staying hopeful through everything, but it’s like one letdown after the other.”

If you remember, a cat was found one day after the explosion. We got the reunion between Ross Flore and his cat Snicker on camera.

It turns out Snicker was not okay. Flore said she suffered severe neurological damage in the blast and had to be put down.

“At least she died in my arms and not in the condo," Flore said. “I’m not one that I let loose with my emotions. I usually pretty much hold it in check but that was my little girl.”