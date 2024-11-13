7 Morning Digest: Your forecast, vote for WXYZ's Twinkle Town tree & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Chill start to Wednesday

7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor said winds will taper down a bit with temperatures in the mid 30s to start the day. Dress for the wind chills today with temps around 25-30°. High pressure keeps the weather dry through the evening with rain closing in by Thursday morning. Highs will be closer to average and in the low 50s both days, under partly sunny skies.

Our next chance for rain will be Thursday. Rain arrives early in the morning and slowly tapers down throughout the day. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

We get back to dry weather for Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Any traffic issues?

There was a crash along I-696 at Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak, but it has since cleared. Be on the lookout for any potential backups hanging around though.

Also, be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories you need to know about

No ordinary coffee shop: Java Junction in Trenton serving good food and drinks with a side of inclusion

Trenton coffee shop has mission to help those with disabilities

Java Junction by Arkay is a coffee shop serving hot coffee, cold drinks, and fresh sandwiches, but the local store is much more than its delicious offerings.

"A lot of times people with disabilities are overlooked. They're not considered to be as valuable to the community and we're here to prove that wrong," says Program Director Leslie Cook.

She said Java Junction is giving people with disabilities a place to work and learn life skills. It is part of the non-profit organization Arkay, which is a program in the Downriver area servicing adults with developmental disabilities.

"We've got great coffee and great people," Cook said.

Great people like Orlando McGrew, who gets paid to hold creative signs outside the store.

"Every day I get to meet new friends. I like my people here because they treat me right," McGrew said. "I get a paycheck. I get to do what I want with it."

Cook said a paycheck is a big deal for some of these employees, who also get to take home tips.

"For some of them, the money that they get working here is all they have as far as money of their choice. That's all they have to make decisions with is whatever they earn working for us," Cook said.

Todd Bettison sworn in as Interim Police Chief, takes over Detroit Police Department

New Police Chief starts at Detroit Police Department

The Detroit Police Department officially has a new chief. On Tuesday, former Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison was sworn in as the interim chief, replacing James White.

Bettison was appointed as the city's deputy mayor in 2022. Before that, he worked for Detroit's police department for 27 years - rising to the 1st Assistant Chief position.

The change in leadership comes after former Chief James White took a position with the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.

Bettison says the previous administration left him to start on good footing as the city marked historic lows in violent crime last year.

“We’re trending in the right direction. Homicides right now are at 18% below where they were last year this time. Sexual assaults are down 11% compared to last year, robberies down 16%," said Bettison.

The interim chief says he plans to continue the work that was taking place under Chief White's administration like community policing and crime intervention efforts. He also mentioned his commitment to communicating with media and the community and plans to bring more traffic enforcement to the neighborhoods.

Vote now for WXYZ-TV's Twinkle Town tree to benefit Forgotten Harvest!

WXYZ decorating tree to benefit Forgotten Harvest in 2024 Twinkle Town campaign

It’s that time of year again. Gardner White’s Twinkle Town tree decorating competition is back — and WXYZ is ready to fight for the top spot for a good cause.

VOTE HERE FOR WXYZ-TV'S TREE TO BENEFIT FORGOTTEN HARVEST

WXYZ anchors Carolyn Clifford and Mike Duffy along with Digital Director Alexandra Bahou teamed up with local designer Jon Gerych of Gerych's in Fenton to decorate a holiday tree for the benefit of a local charity.

The team’s theme this year: Detroit Lions and Tigers and Christmas, Oh My!

WXYZ picked Forgotten Harvest once again as their charity in the competition. The winning tree will get $10,000 toward their charity of choice.

Where Your Voice Matters