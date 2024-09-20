Do metro Detroiters feel cheated out of fall with the warm stretch of weather?

(WXYZ) — Some of us are in a rush to embrace sweater weather, but so far, September's forecast hasn't been on the same page.

So, we wanted to know if metro Detroiters feel cheated out of fall? We went out to the iconic Franklin Cider Mill to talk to people.

While we were there, we noticed that many people are opting for frozen cider rather than the hot stuff.

“It’s really weird. It’s bizarre we were swimming yesterday," Candice Beckwith said.

She said this time last year was much different.

"We were out here and other cider mills, picking pumpkins in our sweatshirts and boots," Beckwith said.

On Thursday though, she and her kids were still dressed for summer.

“We’re still in shorts but we’re excited for October to bring more fall stuff," she said.

Hodge and Gail Bryant were also at the cider mill, enjoying donuts and the warmer weather.

“But in the end, we’re going to pay the price," Hodge said.

What does he mean by that? Well, 7 First Alert Meteorologist Hally Vogel said we're on pace for the driest September on record.

The long stretch of hot and dry weather could also impact this year's fall colors.

“The problem is, those colors may be more muted than we like to see and also there’s a delay in the color change and the actual color change may be shortened dramatically from recent years," she said.

But for golfers, many aren't too eager to get the ball rolling on cooler weather.

Damon Dixon said he's been golfing at least three times a week.

"This is very exciting. It’s kind of wrecking my budget because I didn’t budget for this much golf this late in the year," Dixon said.

He was playing Evergreen Hills in Southfield, where Supervisor Ronnie Newby said they've been busy.

“As long as we got temperatures above 50, the golf courses are going to be open," he said.

