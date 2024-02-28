Leap Year 2024: Metro Detroiters with special birthdays & anniversaries share how they celebrate

(WXYZ) — Thursday marks Leap Day, which takes place every four years as the world goes through a Leap Year! With the day, we asked people if they have a special Leap Day birthday or anniversary.

We got some great responses and some funny anniversaries! Check out their responses below.

Melissa Richards said, "I have a leap day birthday. I’ll be 12 but 48. I celebrate on non leap years on the 28th. My kids think it is hilarious!!"

Chandra Welch said, "I’ll be 11 this year! I celebrate whenever, sometimes a few days in a row just because I don’t really get one. So, I feel like I can pick whatever day or days I want lol."

"I am turning 32 and 8 this year as a leap year baby! I usually have a big party for my real birthdays and then celebrate the other 3 years on February 28 just like a regular birthday," Alexandria Runyan said.

Cassidy Sloan said, "Taking my daughter to Disney World for her FIRST (Fourth) birthday!!"

"I have a leap day birthday. I will be turning 9 this year! When i was younger we celebrated my birthday on a non leap year just like any other birthday. But when it was a leap year my parents would go all out and i got to pick a special place to have a party and it was a big long party," Amber Carry told us.

Brew Martz told us, "My daughter will be 2/8 this leap day. We wake her every non leap year at 11:59pm on Feb 28th and sing her happy birthday while the clock changes to March 1st. We do this to make her feel special as it is not something we do with her siblings. It’s almost like for some teeny amount of time Feb 29th is in there somewhere."

Michelle Bishop said, "Not a birthday, but I have a leap day wedding anniversary!"

According to Patricia Meredith, "Brother Jerry in Ann Arbor will be 17 this year. My older baby brother ; )"

Mandy Hall said, "My husband and I got married on a leap day! We’ll be celebrating our 4th wedding anniversary (though it feels like our 16th)"

Lori Marie said, "This will be my 11th real birthday. When people would ask when I celebrate, my mom would say when ever it was most convenient so I started saying that too. When I turned 16 my friends at school made me carry around happy 4th birthday balloons. When I turned 21 my license expired on the 28th, I was excited because it didn’t make me wait until March 1. I’m a paramedic and would have to work but I took my personal day for Thursday. I figured since my birthday only comes around every 4 years, taking a personal day is the best birthday gift to myself."

Patti Moore-Higgins said, "My Mom's birthday is February 29th 1928. She'll be 96. 24 in Leap Years."