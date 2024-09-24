'Optimistic!' Detroit Tigers fans ready for team's final homestand and playoff push

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers fans are expected to pack Comerica Park this week as the team finishes the regular season and pushes for a spot in the playoffs.

The Tigers kick off their final six regular season games on Tuesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays with Tarik Skubal on the mound.

Detroit has a magic number of six to make the playoffs, meaning any combination of wins and Minnesota Twins losses that equal six will lock up a Wild Card spot.

The Tigers finish the season this weekend against the Chicago White Sox, who are on pace to have the worst record in modern baseball history.

We caught up with fans outside of Comerica Park before Tuesday's game.

"I think they gotta sweep the week in order to make it," Greg Kolb told us. "Minnesota is right behind them and Minnesota, their schedule isn't very hard. Truthfully, I think Kansas City might be the team that gets knocked out."

"I think they have a good shot and it's going to be exciting to watch the game today," Jillian Powers said.

"Hopefully they can make the playoffs and get a start," another fan told us.

"No, when they make the playoffs," someone interrupted. "WHEN they make the playoffs. We're very optimistic."

Where Your Voice Matters