Wayne State University students and first-time voters weigh in on the upcoming election

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For millions of Americans, November 5, 2024 will be the first time they are eligible to vote for our next president, and it is those young voters who could be a deciding factor in this race.

We visited Wayne State University to hear from new, college-aged voters.

“I’m excited to vote for sure," Isabella Connolly said.

“I finally get to voice my opinion," Mickey Keller said.

“I can’t wait to see what it’s like,” Donovan Smith said.

According to the professor of this American Government class Jeff Grynaviski, this group of voters, better known as the Gen Z vote, could tip the 2024 election.

“If there’s a large swing one way or another among the Gen Z vote who historically haven’t voted at the same rates as older people, and their turnout is higher all of a sudden, that could make a big difference in the election,” he says.

After sitting down with several students individually, it is clear they are eager to get their voices heard.

"I honestly don’t understand why people don’t want to vote, like, it’s an important part," Leah Labean said.

"Just go do it just to get the feeling,” D’maurion Thomas said.

The enthusiasm to get to the polls came as a surprise to Grynaviski.

"This class, which has, like, engineering students, and pre-med, the whole kit and kaboodle, a very high level of interest in this election," Grynaviski said.

What exactly are these Gen Z voters interested in? Some of them said the economy is driving their vote.

“Lower inflation and kind of an opportunity for the younger generation to make their mark," Keller said.

“We’re looking for the best for our future,” Allison Heringhausen said.

Everyone we spoke with brought up the conflict in the Middle East.

"What’s happening in Palestine. What’s happening here in the country," Ronel Outlaw said.

“It’s mostly the Palestine conflict. Whether they’re for it or against it," Saima Alim said.

“For me, I hate people being in, like, any negative situation," Bobby Gordon said.

This came as another surprise for Grynaviski.

“One of the things that has struck me about this election that I hear from my students over and over again is the overwhelming support for the Palestinians," Grynaviski said.

Of course, young voters disagree on many things.

“I vote for policy," Outlaw said.

“I hate to say it but I'm not even voting for policy anymore. For me, it has become by the person," Labean said.

One thing all these students agree on though is the importance of voting itself.

“I feel like voting is a patriotic thing,” Heringhausen said.

"It’s our civic duty as Americans,” Keller said.

“What I say and my input actually matters now,” Smith said.

