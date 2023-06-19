Volunteers of America Michigan kicks off back-to-school drive; here's how you can help

Volunteers of America Michigan needs your help to get backpacks and supplies to children in low-income households ahead of the next school year.

The nonprofit is launching its 14th annual back-to-school drive "Operation Backpack" today to collect new backpacks full of grade-specific supplies.

“Many families face the decision of putting food on the table or purchasing school supplies for their children,” said Kristin Benton, director of development and communications for VOAMI, in a press release. “Thanks to Operation Backpack, families won’t have to worry about the costs associated with returning to school and focus on their child's academic success.”

Here’s how VOAMI says your community can help:

1. Host a donation drive. Collect backpacks and school supplies and schedule a drop off at the VOAMI administrative offices, located at 21415 Civic Center Drive, Suite 306, in Southfield, Michigan. Drop-offs can be made beginning Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11. To schedule a drop off-time, sign up at https://bit.ly/OPBK23DropOff or email volunteers@voami.org

2. Shop the Amazon Wishlist. Purchase items from VOAMI’s Amazon Wishlist at https://amzn.to/3nh11bL

3. Shop the online store: Starting Monday, June 19, you can purchase items at https://www.roonga.com/voamiopbk23

4. Donate direct. Make a direct donation to Operation Backpack® by visiting https://bit.ly/OPBKDonate23

5. Become a sponsor. Sponsors have the chance to make a difference and be a part of something bigger. To view the sponsorship options, please visit https://bit.ly/OPBKSponsor23

6. Become a Backpack Buddy. Kids 18 and under can support their classmates by collecting $25 or more through a peer-to-peer fundraising drive. Get started by visiting https://www.voami.org/backpack