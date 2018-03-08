VOTE NOW: Should campus religious groups be allowed to require leaders of faith?

Cloudy
(WXYZ) - A student group that follows Christianity is suing Wayne State University after it lost its status as a campus organization.
The lawsuit in Detroit federal court says the university took action last fall after learning that the group's leaders are required to embrace Christianity.
So we're asking: Should campus religious groups be allowed to require their leaders to be followers of that faith.
