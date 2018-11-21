VOTE NOW: Should Mark Zuckerberg step down as Facebook's CEO?

(WXYZ) - Amid yet another scandal, Facebook is facing calls from investors and critics to shake up its leadership.

But in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he intends to stay on as chairman and that his No. 2, Sheryl Sandberg, isn't going anywhere either.

