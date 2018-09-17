VOTE NOW: Should the vote on Kavanaugh be delayed in light of the allegations of sexual assault?

Fair
Brett Kavanaugh
(WXYZ) - As Congress considers Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, more details are emerging about an allegation of sexual assault from when he was in high school.
So we're asking: Should the vote on Kavanaugh be delayed in light of the allegations of sexual assault?
Voting ends at 5:52 p.m.
