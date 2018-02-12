VOTE NOW: Should Trump have denounced ex-aide facing abuse allegations?

Fair
HI: 26°
LO: 12°
(WXYZ) - President Trump and the White House are embroiled in controversy over his reaction to the departure of an ex-aide who was accused of domestic abuse.
The president spoke highly of the aide, which has drawn swift reaction from those who say it was the wrong thing to do.
So we're asking you: Do you think President Trump should have denounced ex- aide facing abuse allegations?
Voting ends at 5:40 p.m.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.