Warming up this week

Warmer temps are here to stay this week with highs in the 70s and possibly 80s by Wednesday. We've got an "atmospheric traffic jam" going on across the Great Lakes preventing a lot of movement in the air-masses. This means only subtle changes in temps for the days ahead.

Mike Taylor

Did you say 80?

The best chance of reaching the 80s this week will be for our friends southwest of Detroit. This goes for Tuesday and Wednesday as the warm front slowly pushes north into Michigan placing Metro Detroit in the "warm sector". Check out the warmth building just to our south.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

