Warming up with a few rounds of snow

A series of Alberta Clippers will be moving through Metro Detroit over the next few days bringing random weather conditions with them. These weak systems are notorious for quickly changing conditions along with fluctuating winds and temps. This practically sums up our weather conditions this week.

Wednesday: We'll experience a rain snow mix with temps rising into the mid to upper 30s. We're not expecting much with regards to snow accumulation, thanks to milder temps but be careful early in the morning and evening when temps will be at there coldest.

Thursday: We'll experience some snow showers as well with temps closer to the freezing mark.

Friday: Has the strongest clipper with wind gusts near 35+ mph. Snow and rain will be possible again but the precipitation is expected to be heavier than Wednesday's.

How Much Snow to Expect?

From Wednesday to Friday we're not expecting much snow in terms of accumulation. A lot of this will melt or mix with rain since temps will be fairly mild.

