Warren medics use Narcan to revive 9-month-old girl who overdosed on drugs left on table

Posted at 6:46 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 06:46:28-04

(WXYZ) — Warren police say firefighters revived a 9-month-old girl on Wednesday afternoon after she overdosed on a mix of heroin and fentanyl that was left on a table.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Wednesday afternoon on the report of a child with breathing difficulties.

When they arrived, the girl was unresponsive. Emergency crews used Narcan to revive her.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Paramedics on the scene observed what appeared to be drug packaging and alerted police. Police obtained and executed a search warrant on the home and seized narcotics. Child Protective Services was called to the home to take custody of other children in the home.

The 26-year-old mother has been arrested.

