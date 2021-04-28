Watch
Warren police detective charged with embezzlement while on duty

Posted at 5:34 PM, Apr 28, 2021
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido confirmed to 7 Action News on Wednesday that a 14-year veteran police detective in Warren has been charged with two counts of embezzlement in the line of duty.

These are felonies, carrying up to five years in prison.

Det. Kevin Dailey has been arraigned and released on a $5,000 personal bond. He has also been placed on unpaid leave from the department.

It's alleged that Dailey worked in the auto theft unit and sold some auto parts for cash.

