Warren police officer charged in crash that killed 2 men

A Warren police officer has been charged in a crash that killed two men in September, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

James Burke, 28, was charged and arraigned on four different counts on Nov. 22. The charges are:



Two counts: Homicide – Manslaughter with a motor vehicle; a fifteen-year felony

One count: Moving violation causing serious impairment of body function; a 93-day misdemeanor

One count: Public Officer – Willful neglect of duty; a one-year misdemeanor.

Around 5 a.m. on Sept. 30, Burke and another officer, in a fully-marked Warren police car, crashed into a vehicle near the intersection of Schoenherr Rd. and Prospect Ave.

Cedric Hayden Jr., 34, and 33-year-old DeJuan Pettis, were killed in the crash. Burke and the other officer were also injured.

Watch below: $100 million lawsuit filed against Warren police in fatal crash

“Our thoughts remain with those whose lives were impacted by this tragic crash,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement. “We hope the conclusion of this investigation begins to bring a sense of closure and healing as they continue to navigate this difficult time.”

Warren police say two officers in a fully marked car were traveling southbound on Schoenherr when they struck a white Dodge Durango that was turning westbound onto Prospect from Schoenherr. At this point, officers have not said which driver is considered at fault.

The families of Pettis and Hayden filed lawsuits against the Warren Police Department.

"I had a phone call from the hospital and as I sat down on the couch, turned the TV on and I saw a white Durango, I said God, that's not my son's truck, that's not my son's truck," Pettis' mom, Charisse Brown, told us last month.

Warren police said that at no time were the "officers engaged in a pursuit of the white Dodge Durango or any other vehicle when the crash occurred" and that while a break-in at a business and vehicle pursuit did occur nearby a few hours after the crash, "investigators are confident that Hayden and Pettis were not suspects in any business break-ins currently under investigation by the Warren Police Department. Moreover, investigators are certain that the Dodge was legally registered to Pettis and thus was not considered or investigated as a stolen vehicle."

