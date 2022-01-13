Watch
Washtenaw County to distribute free KN95 masks to residents

Posted at 8:00 AM, Jan 13, 2022
Washtenaw County is giving away free KN95 masks as the coronavirus continues to surge across Michigan State.

The giveaway will take place on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 555 Towner Street in Ypsilanti and on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 705 N. Zeeb in Ann Arbor.

These masks are being given away on a first-come-first-serve basis. Residents are invited to drive through or walk up to either location.

One pack of adult KN95 masks (10 masks) will be given to each adult. Kid-sized KN95 masks are not available.

The district plans on adding more distribution and pick-up sites in the future.

