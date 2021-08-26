WATCH AT 2PM: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster

DETORIT, MI (WXYZ) — Mayor Mike Duggan and Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair will hold a press conference Thursday to announce the expansion into a third COVID-19 shot.

They will also speak to yesterday's announcement regarding changes to the city's Open Meetings Act Order through the end of the year and the city's flood response in advance of the September 13th FEMA deadline.

The press conference is being held at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters, 1301 Third Street, Skylar Herbert Room at 2 p.m..

You can also watch the press conference live, here.

