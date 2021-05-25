Watch at 7: Mayor Duggan to outline possible uses for millions in American Rescue Plan funds

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is set to receive millions in federal aid through the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan Act. On Tuesday evening, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will outline how the city could use the funds.

WATCH LIVE: DUGGAN TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL PLANS FOR FEDERAL AID COMING TO DETROIT

Over $800 million is coming to Detroit, with $400 million released first.

Duggan will outline priority areas for the funds, and over the next 25 days he'll host 25 meetings with stakeholders in the community to hear input on how the funds could best be utilized.

