WATCH NOW: Car smashes into restaurant with customers inside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Around 1:00 am man driving tan SUV smashes into Zorba’s Coney Island on Detroit's East side, where several customers stood waiting to get there food.

One customer, smashed up against the glass.

“My boss and some of my co-workers literally had to pry the door open to lift this big brick up off of her,” says store manager Lisa Foster.

Foster says it’s a miracle no one was seriously injured.

“Someone could have been killed, he could have actually killed someone.

Foster says people inside the restaurant saw the man driving the car, staggering when he got out. On surveillance video you can hear a woman passenger yelling “i knew it.”

“So evidently she knew he was intoxicated, he staggered and tried to hid behind our garbage can she went around to the garbage can and was screaming lorenzo lorenzo.”

Both people left the scene. Detroit police say they have been identified but the investigation is ongoing. Saying quote "The video is disturbing and troubling to say the least. The suspects clearly have no regard for human life and need to do the right thing and turn themselves in to authorities immediately.”