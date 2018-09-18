Watch the first trailer for 'Captain Marvel' in theaters March 8, 2019

Max White
8:53 AM, Sep 18, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for its highly-anticipated film, "Captain Marvel," on Tuesday morning.

Starring Brie Larson as the title character, the film will debut on March 8, 2019, and will be the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch the trailer below.

