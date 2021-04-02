WATCH THURSDAY: Urban League's 42nd annual celebration of Distinguished Warriors

(WXYZ) — The Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan (ULDSEM) will hold its 42nd Annual Salute to Distinguished Warriors Event on Thursday, April 8, 2021. This annual event, which honors the legacy and impact of individuals that have contributed immeasurably in the areas of human and civil rights, will be held virtually this year, beginning at 7 p.m.

The celebration of the Distinguished Warriors will stream on WXYZ.com and WXYZ-TV's Facebook page on April 8 at 7 p.m.

Each year, the Urban League honors some of the most impactful individuals in our community and celebrates the impact they’ve made. This year’s Distinguished Warrior honorees include Hispanic community leader and activist Jane C. Garcia, retired U.S. Congressman representing the 9th District the Honorable Sander M. Levin, retired WXYZ news anchor Diana Lewis, speaker and CEO Geneva J. Williams, and the posthumous recognition of Dr. O’Neil D. Swanson Sr., founder of Swanson’s Funeral Home.

“We are very pleased to be honoring an outstanding group of individuals as Distinguished Warriors this year. They are certainly worthy of our praise and recognition," said N. Charles Anderson, President/CEO of the Detroit Urban League. "With the funds raised we will be able to continue our outstanding programs and services to the community. We have not missed a beat throughout the pandemic regularly serving more than 14,000 individuals and families each month."

Since 1916, the Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan has been building bridges in Detroit and Southeastern Michigan communities to enable African Americans and other persons of color to achieve their fullest potential. An affiliate of the National Urban League, ULDSEM has anticipated and responded to the changing needs of the metropolitan Detroit community through programs assisting with employment counseling and placement; women, infant, and children health and nutrition; youth academic and life-skills training; and the improvement of the socioeconomic conditions of the disadvantaged in the community.