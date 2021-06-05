Watch
Waterford relaunches Sweet Reads Bookmobile for summer 2021

Posted at 8:07 PM, Jun 04, 2021
WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Waterford School District is relaunching the Sweet Reads Bookmobile as part of their effort to lessen rummer reading loss by providing students with opportunities and incentives to read during summer break.

The effort was made possible by a $13,500 grant from the Waterford Foundation for Public Education and the Mary Lou Simmons Legacy Endowment.

The project previously ran in 2018 and 2019 but was put on hold in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From June 22 through August 18, the Sweet Reads Bookmobile will visit designated neighborhoods around the district's nine elementary schools, where it will distribute free books to children. During each visit, children may exchange books for new ones and get free ice cream.

You can find a schedule for the bookmobile below:

Summer 2021Schedule Social Media by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

