Wayne State University hosting commencement ceremony for alumni who graduated during the pandemic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Commencement for college graduates is an important milestone and celebration. Many graduates missed out on those important moments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wayne State University wants to honor alumni who graduated during the pandemic by hosting a special Commencement Redux ceremony on May 12.

The in-person ceremony will include many of the same elements as a traditional commencement. Graduates will finally have that opportunity to walk across the stage and have pictures taken.

Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Mark Kornbluh, Dean of Students David Strauss, keynote alumni speaker Esmat Ishag-Osman and the Wayne State Alumni Association will give addresses at the ceremony.

The event will be held at the Wayne State Fieldhouse located at 1290 Warren Ave., in Detroit. It is open to alumni who graduated any time in 2020 or 2021. Graduates can bring up to four guests.

Doors will open at 4:15 p.m. and the ceremony begins at 5 p.m.

Following commencement, a reception with refreshments, giveaways, and commemorative photo opportunities will be offered.

