Wayne State University student sexually assaulted on campus

A Wayne State University student was sexually assaulted Wednesday night while walking on campus, according to police.

The 20-year-old female told police she was walking on Kirby Mall between Cass Avenue and Gullen Mall around 9:40 p.m. when she was sexually assaulted and fondled.

She was approached from behind by an unknown male subject who said, "hey baby." He then placed his hand on her shoulder and then her breast, according to police.

The student immediately ran west to the center area of campus. She was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 20s', 6'1" to 6'3" tall, had a beard, wearing a black knit cap, black jacket, grey shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wayne State University Police Department at 313-577-2222.