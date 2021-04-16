We may not be done with accumulating snow yet in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit will have another opportunity to see snow after a seasonable weekend and a warm Monday next week.

An arctic air mass will spill south from western Canada around the beginning of next week. The cold front is expected to move into Michigan some time Tuesday.

The timing of the rain or snow will need to be adjusted as we get closer, but right now it's looking like rain developing some time Tuesday afternoon. The moisture hangs around until after the cold front passes some time Tuesday evening or Tuesday night, which means we could see a changeover over to snow for a few hours.

Stay tuned for updated forecasts as we get closer, but 2 or 3 inches of snow aren't out of the question by Wednesday morning.

Below-average temperatures are also expected to hang around for a few days with highs in the 40s or low 50s in the middle of next week, but temperatures should bounce back to averages by the end of the week.

The average last date with measurable snowfall for metro Detroit is April 4th, but last year broke the record for the latest snowfall when 0.5" fell May 10, 2020.