'We must do better.' MSP says shooting on I-94, I-75 stemmed from road rage incident

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened Monday on eastbound I-94 and I-75.

Investigators say one driver fired shots at a tow truck driver. Bullets hit the truck, but no one was hurt. The shooting caused extended road closures in the area Monday afternoon.

"Again, there is no reason to road rage with anyone," Michigan State Police wrote in a tweet. "It is even worse to fire a gun at someone. There is no reason. Ever. None. It’s only driving. Going from one place to another. That’s it. There is really nothing more to it. We must do better."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.