Menu

Watch
News

Actions

'We must do better.' MSP says shooting on I-94, I-75 stemmed from road rage incident

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mark Wilson
<p>ANNAPOLIS, MD - MAY 27: Traffic eastbound on Rt 50 moves at slow pace toward the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, May 27, 2016 in Annapolis, Maryland. Area traffic is expected to be heavy through the Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)</p>
US traffic deaths fell slightly in first half of year
Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 16:17:00-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened Monday on eastbound I-94 and I-75.

Investigators say one driver fired shots at a tow truck driver. Bullets hit the truck, but no one was hurt. The shooting caused extended road closures in the area Monday afternoon.

"Again, there is no reason to road rage with anyone," Michigan State Police wrote in a tweet. "It is even worse to fire a gun at someone. There is no reason. Ever. None. It’s only driving. Going from one place to another. That’s it. There is really nothing more to it. We must do better."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!