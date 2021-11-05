Weekend construction in metro Detroit includes full closures of I-75, I-94

The Michigan Department of Transportation is warning drivers of weekend construction that includes full closures of I-75 and I-94.

According to MDOT, northbound I-75 will close from 8 Mile to 14 Mile from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Southbound I-75 will close from Square Lake to 8 Mile during the same time period.

I-94 will also close in both directions from I-75 to Gratiot from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

I-75 :

Oakland - NB I-75, Clinton River to Giddings, 2 LANES OPEN, moving lane closures, Fri 7am-Mon 5am.

Oakland - SB I-75, M-59 to Square Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10pm-11pm.

Oakland - SB I-75 CLOSED Square Lake to M-102/8 Mile, Fri 11pm-Mon 5am, incl all on/off ramps.

Oakland - NB I-75 CLOSED M-102/8 Mile to 14 Mile, Fri 11pm-Mon 5am, incl all on/off ramps.

Oakland/Wayne - NB I-75, 7 Mile to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

I-94:

Wayne – EB/WB I-94 CLOSED, M-3/Gratiot to I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, incl all on/off ramps.

I-96 :

Wayne – EB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

I-275:

Wayne - NB I-275, Eureka to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Sun 6am. (current construction Will Carleton to Eureka also has 1 lane open, so, NB I-275, Will Carleton to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN).

Wayne - EB/WB Will Carleton RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Sat 6am-Sun 6pm.

I-696 :

Macomb - WB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to M-3/Gratiot, Sat 7am-8pm.

Macomb - WB I-696 at Hoover, 2 LANES OPEN intermittently, Fri 10p-Sat 3a & Mon 10p-Tue 3a.

Oakland – EB/WB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - WB I-696, Dequindre to 10 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8am-11:30am.

Oakland – EB I-696, 10 Mile to Dequindre, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 11:30AM-3PM.

M-1 : (Woodward)

Wayne – SB M-1 at Baltimore Ave – 2 LANES OPEN, 1 lane closed, Fri 9am – 11:30am.

Wayne – NB M-1 between Piquette St and Baltimore Ave – 2 LANES OPEN, 1 lane closed, Fri 11:30am -3pm.

Wayne – SB M-1 at W.Grand Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10pm- Nov 12th.

Wayne – NB M-1 at Ferry St, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed, Fri 10pm – Nov 12th.

M-3 : (Gratiot)

Macomb - NB/SB M-3, 11 Mile to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Macomb - EB/WB 12 Mile CLOSED at M-3/Gratiot, Fri 7pm-Sun 8pm.

Macomb – NB/SB M-3 14 Mile to Wellington Crescent, 3 lanes open, Mon-Tue 9am-3pm.

M-5:

Oakland - WB M-5, Grand River to Gill Rd, 3 lanes open, Fri 9am-Sun 5pm.

Oakland - EB M-5, Grand River to Lakeway, 4 lanes open, Fri 9am-Sat 5pm.

Wayne – NB/SB M-5/Grand River RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm – Mon 5am.

M-8:

Wayne – EB M-8/Davison at Livernois, 2 LANES OPEN, one lane closed, Mon 7am-5pm.

M-10 :

Oakland - SB M-10 at Middlebelt, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Tue 9am-3pm.

Wayne – NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-53 :

Wayne – NB/SB M-53/Van Dyke Ave RAMPS CLOSED to EB/WB I-94 thru early Feb 2022.

M-59:

Oakland - EB/WB M-59, North Milford Rd to Duck Lake Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri-Sat 6am-7pm.

Oakland – EB/WB M-59 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-102 : (8 Mile)

Wayne/Oakland - EB M-102/8 Mile Service Drive at Woodward Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8am- late Nov.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne - EB/WB US-12 CLOSED, 20th Street to 6th Street, Sun 10am-1pm.

US-24:

Oakland - SB US-24, Woodward to Clinton St, 3 lanes open, 1 closed, Mon 9-Fri 3pm.

