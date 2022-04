Westbound I-696 is closed heading to I-96 in Oakland County due to some sort of incident.

Our crews on scene report seeing police cars but no crash in the area.

Right now, the ramps to I-275 and M-5 are open, and it's just the ramp where westbound I-696 turns into I-96.

You can get around the closure by taking northbound M-5 to westbound 12 Mile to southbound Novi Rd. and then back to I-96.

We will update you when the highway is back open.