Westland student makes 'bad joke' about Florida school shooting, no threat found

A student at John Glenn High School in Westland reportedly made a statement regarding the Florida school shooting that resulted in a notification being sent to parents.

The student made a joke regarding Wednesday's mass shooting of a high school in Florida.

Westland Police Department looked into the incident and found that there were no credible threats made, and the student's statement amounted to a bad joke referencing a firearm.

Superintendent Shelley Holt said student and staff safety is the top priority.

"In the wake of what happened in Florida, we understand that there is a heightened sense of awareness on all of our campuses and in our homes," she said in a Facebook post. "Please know that student and staff safety is our top priority."