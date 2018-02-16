Westland student makes 'bad joke' about Florida school shooting, no threat found

9:49 PM, Feb 15, 2018
ABC15

A student at John Glenn High School in Westland reportedly made a statement regarding the Florida school shooting that resulted in a notification being sent to parents.

The student made a joke regarding Wednesday's mass shooting of a high school in Florida.

Westland Police Department looked into the incident and found that there were no credible threats made, and the student's statement amounted to a bad joke referencing a firearm.

Superintendent Shelley Holt said student and staff safety is the top priority.

"In the wake of what happened in Florida, we understand that there is a heightened sense of awareness on all of our campuses and in our homes," she said in a Facebook post. "Please know that student and staff safety is our top priority."

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top