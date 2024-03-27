What could the weather be in metro Detroit for the solar eclipse? Here's how it's been in the past

The total solar eclipse set for Monday, April 8 will provide millions of Americans a great opportunity to see near or full totality.

The metro Detroit area is just outside of the path of totality, however, in Detroit, the max percentage cover will be 99.2% and take place at 3:14 p.m., according to NASA.

Historically, April brings a good amount of cloud cover for the area, especially because of the warmer air moving in over the cold Great Lakes. However, according to 7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor, the warm winter has led to warm Great Lakes, making this year an anomaly.

While we won't know until we get closer to the actual date, the 8-14 day outlook, valid April 3-9, does show below-average precipitation for the metro Detroit region.

We also looked at National Weather Service past climate data for April 8 going all the way back to 2000. While it doesn't show cloud cover at metro Detroit, it does show precipitation. According to the data, there have only been eight days with no amount of precipitation at Detroit Metro Airport.

Check out the data below.