Whitmer: Allot $150M in federal rescue funds for local parks

Posted at 7:07 PM, Jul 06, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for allotting $150 million in federal coronavirus rescue funds for local parks and trails, the second time she has proposed major recreation spending in less than a month.

The proposal, if approved by lawmakers, would authorize the state to disburse grants to applicants. Whitmer says the spending on parks and recreation would boost tourism, particularly aiding seasonal and rural economies, and help sectors disproportionately hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money could be used to make parks more accessible and to build playgrounds, basketball courts, pavilions and boardwalks. It also could improve regional trail systems.

