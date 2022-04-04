Watch
WHO says 99% of world's population breathes poor-quality air

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant as the suns sets, near Emmett, Kansas, United States, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The U.N. health agency said Monday, April 4, 2022, nearly everybody in the world breathes air that doesn’t meet its standards for air quality, calling for more action to reduce fossil-fuel use, which generates pollutants that cause respiratory and blood-flow problems and lead to millions of preventable deaths each year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 10:02 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 10:02:21-04

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. health agency says nearly everybody in the world breathes air that doesn’t meet its standards for air quality.

The World Health Organization is calling for more action to reduce fossil-use use that generate pollutants that cause respiratory and blood-flow problems and lead to millions of preventable deaths each year. The appeal comes as WHO issued an update to its database on air quality that draws on information from over 6,000 municipalities.

The database particulate matter known as PM2.5 and PM10 and for the first time has included ground measurements of nitrogen dioxide.

It says air quality is poorest in WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean and Southeast Asia regions, followed by Africa.

