Windsor police say arrests being made, vehicles being towed in Ambassador Bridge protest

(WXYZ) — Windsor police tweeted Sunday that arrests are being made and that vehicles are being towed in the demonstration area of the Ambassador Bridge protests.

The police are encouraging people to avoid the area.

"There will be zero tolerance for illegal activity," the police tweeted.

Enforcement will continue in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity. The public should avoid the area. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 13, 2022

A judge granted an injunction against the blockade on Friday and protestors had until 7 p.m. Friday to begin leaving, but they did not. Police did not act until Saturday morning.

According to the Associated Press, many protestors began driving away as police initially approached, but large trucks and about 20 protestors remained blocking traffic and singing Canada's national anthem.

The Freedom Convoy, a group of truckers protesting Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers and other COVID-19-related restrictions, begin protesting and blocking the bridge on Monday. They are also in Ontario's capital, Ottawa.

