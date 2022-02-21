Winter Blast reportedly draws 80,000 people in new Royal Oak location

(WXYZ) — Winter Blast drew about 80,000 people from Feb. 18 through Feb. 20 in its new Royal Oak location, according to a press release from organizers.

The winter festival, Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, was reportedly able to raise $22,900 for Special Olympics Michigan through the Winter Blast Polar Plunge. Other proceeds of $10,700 from beverage sales will also go to support local community organizations. Additionally, a portion of the sales from the zip lining activity, which totaled $3,000, will go to benefit United Way’s 2-1-1 program.

During the festival, Royal Oak revealed a new outdoor ice rink, which can be enjoyed by visitors through March 13. Hours of operation: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 am. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

“We are pleased to see Royal Oak carry on metro Detroit’s annual winter tradition with excellence,” said Jon Witz, festival producer, in a press release. “We would like to thank Oakland County and Royal Oak city officials for helping us pave the way to another successful Winter Blast. Royal Oak citizens and visitors from all over metro Detroit responded well to the festival and played a huge part in supporting our community causes, which is reflected in our numbers.”

