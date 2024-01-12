Winter storm could bring waves up to 24-feet on Lake Huron, NWS says

The winter storm that has put all of Michigan under some form of winter advisory or warning is also expected to bring massive waves to the Great Lakes.

According to the National Weather Service, a "Storm Warning" has been issued for Lake Superior and the northern parts of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

A Gale Warning has been issued for the mid and southern parts of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, according to the NWS.

According to the NWS, Lake Huron could see some of the largest waves. The Gale Warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday for Lake Huron between Sturgeon Point to Alabaster, MI, about five nautical miles off-shore.

That covers an area south of Alpena to south of Tawas along the Lake Huron shoreline.

The National Weather Service said the wind gusts could hit 46 knots from the southwest, and the largest waves will be 17 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 24 feet.

Other areas of Lake Huron could see waves up to 20 feet, especially near Port Sanilac and Port Austin, according to the NWS. On Lake Michigan, waves could reach 20 feet, according to the NWS.