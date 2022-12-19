Witnesses detail Chokr confrontation outside synagogue during a preliminary hearing

(WXYZ) — We are getting a look at the evidence prosecutors have against a man accused of shouting antisemitic and racist comments outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township earlier this month.

Witnesses were also presented Monday morning during a preliminary hearing in the case of Hassan Chokr, who is charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation. He is also charged with federal firearm charges for allegedly lying in an attempt to buy guns. Those charges were added after his initial arrest.

Since that arrest, Chokr has appeared in court several times, resulting in outbursts during a number of hearings.

During Monday's hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys played the video recording made the day outside the synagogue.

The witnesses who were present during the preliminary hearing also testified about the alleged intimidation. One parent said she was dropping

her children off at the preschool when Chokry approached her from a white van asking if she supported the State of Israel.

Chokr is being held on a $1 million bond. The Arab American Civil Rights League is working with his family to address his mental health.