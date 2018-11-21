Woman caught on surveillance allegedly taking wallet from metro Detroit restaurant

SHELBY TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) - To steal, or not to steal – that appeared to be the question.

Shelby Township police released surveillance video of a woman who appeared to have an internal debate on whether or not she would take a wallet left behind at a local restaurant.

Police posted the video to Twitter and Facebook Wednesday morning with the caption, "Oh, friend... you had great intentions of turning that lost wallet over to the staff at Osaka. Or, maybe you thought you'd turn it in to the police directly? But, it left with you... so now we need to talk."

The video was recorded from Osaka Steak House, 45323 Market St., in Shelby Charter Township.

Police are asking if anyone has information on this incident to please contact Det. Johnson at 586-731-212 ext. 348.