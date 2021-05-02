Woman dies in West Bloomfield home explosion, 2 others injured

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 41-year-old woman died following a West Bloomfield home explosion on Friday.

The explosion happened around 11 p.m. at a home on Stonecrest Road.

West Bloomfield police and local fire departments arrived on the scene to find a woman severely injured in the kitchen of the home.

Also evacuated from the home were three children and two more adults.

The 41-year-old woman found injured in the home's kitchen later died at a hospital, officials said. The other two adults were treated for their injuries at the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the explosion are still under investigation.

