Dearborn police searching for suspect who injured woman, fired shots in domestic incident

DEARBORN, Mich. — Dearborn Police are searching for a suspect who injured a woman and fired a gun early Thursday morning.

It happened at an apartment in the 5500 block of Nottingham Court. Officers responded around 2:50 a.m. for a potential domestic violence situation.

Corporal Dan Bartok with Dearborn Police told reporters that a woman in the home suffered a minor injury to the face after she was physically assaulted by the suspect. She was treated and released, telling police a domestic violence situation escalated before shots were fired and a male suspect fled the area. Police did not release how the victim and the suspect knew each other at this time.

"We have deployed all our assets to the scene," Bartok said. "We have deployed our SWAT team to the scene, our negotiators to the scene, our drone team on the scene, special operations, investigators, and we continue to work the scene right now."

Police said the apartment area is secured, but the suspect is not in custody as of 7:30 a.m.

Chopper 7 shows video of barricade situation in Dearborn

Chopper 7 shows video of barricade situation in Dearborn

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes readily available.