Woman surrenders caracal cats after one escapes in Royal Oak neighborhood

(WXYZ) — A woman has agreed to surrender her wild cats to an animal sanctuary out of state after one of them escaped into a Royal Oak neighborhood on Monday.

The Royal Oak Police Department said it responded around 8 p.m. to E. La Salle Avenue between 13 Mile and Rochester roads regarding a caracal cat on the loose.

The department said officers quickly found the cat and returned it to its owner. She was cited for keeping of non-domestic animals, which is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of no more than $500 or 90 days in jail.

The cats reportedly escaped several other times.

The owner agreed to surrender her cats and officers along with animal control from Berkley, Livonia and Redford safely removed them on Tuesday.

“I would like to thank our animal control partners in Berkley, Livonia, and Redford for their assistance and teamwork,” Royal Oak Interim Police Chief Mike Moore said in a statement.