Woman's vehicle shot along M-39 near Joy Rd. in Detroit

Posted at 6:57 AM, Jan 24, 2022
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating another freeway shooting, this time along M-39 in Detroit.

According to police, they were contacted by a woman who said she was shot at along southbound M-39 near Joy Rd. just after midnight.

Police said when they made contact with her, they found several bullet holes in the rear of her car. She was not injured.

The suspect's vehicle is described as an older gold Chevy Malibu, and investigators are attempting to verify the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or leave a tip on the mobile app.

