(WXYZ) — Woodhaven High School was put on a brief lockdown on Tuesday morning after a parent made a threat to the school.

According to the district, the parent made a threat of school violence while at a bus stop.

The school was put into a brief lockdown until the Brownstown Township Police Department gave the all-clear.

We're told the parent was taken into custody after making the threat, and the school situation is back to normal.